Reilly 'getting closer' to full strength, but Lions being cautious with veteran QB

B.C. Lions quarterback Michael Reilly was named the CFL's top performer of the week on Tuesday.

Reilly completed 26-of-33 passes for 342 yards and scored a touchdown in leading B.C. past the Calgary Stampeders 15-9 last week for its first win of the season. Despite being hampered by an elbow injury, Reilly is second overall in CFL passing with 545 yards.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Woodward and quarterback Cody Fajardo, both of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, were named the second and third performers of the week, respectively.

Woodward had three sacks in Saskatchewan's 30-8 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also registered a forced fumble in his second career CFL game.

Fajardo completed 17-of-25 passes for 222 yards and two TDs while rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.