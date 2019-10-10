Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan found very few positives from his team's 8-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

"Well, all 60 minutes, I think it’s pretty obvious. I didn’t like any of our game," McLellan said, per Kings Insider Jon Rosen. "Right off the bat we got ourselves in trouble. We weren’t under control, we took penalties, we weren’t able to kill it, turned the puck over. So, that question’s pretty easy to answer. You can probably write anything you want, and it’d be correct. I think you find out something about every individual each day, and they reveal themselves in certain situations, and we found something out about our group that has to be fixed, and we’ll work towards fixing it."

The loss dropped the Kings to 1-2 on the early season and followed an overtime win over the rival Calgary Flames on Tuesday. McLellan added that the team will need to consider changes to their roster if similar performances follow for Kings.

"There are a lot of things that go into the game," he explained. "There’s the mind and then there’s the skill set and there’s the systematic play and the ability to get involved in the right position, and I thought as the game wore on and it got away on us, that just crumbled. So, it tells me that our group’s got a long, long way to go.

"Some of the players we’ve counted on or we need to count on have to play a lot better or they don’t belong in the league, and we’ll have to look at some individuals."

Drew Doughty, who scored the overtime-winner against the Flames Tuesday, refused to use the emotions of that win as a reason for Wednesday's letdown.

"I mean, I ain’t going to park it. It’s just embarrassing," Doughty said. "I mean, a team like that should not be beating a team like ours 8-2. There’s actually no way. I know they had a lot of energy right off the bat because it’s their home opener and they had their whole ordeal with the captain and whatever. But we had chances to come back, and then we just gave up a goal right after we scored a goal. It was a bad team effort by everyone on this team, I thought."

The Kings will return to Los Angeles to open a five-game homestand on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.