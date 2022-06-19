Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres tripped over first base in the opening inning on a groundout and was forced to leave the game with an apparent ankle injury.

After Machado's left foot made contact with the bag, he fell to the ground gripping his ankle in obvious pain.

The National League MVP front-runner has appeared in 65 games this season, with a .329 batting average, 12 home runs, 48 runs scored and 46 runs batted in.

He was the third overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles, where he played for seven years before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. Machado signed with the Padres in 2019 and is in his fourth season with the team.

The 29-year-old has 1,508 hits, 263 home runs and a .282 batting average in 11 MLB seasons, to go along with five All-Star selections.