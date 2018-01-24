Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is in trouble once again with the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Marchand will have a hearing Wednesday afternoon over the phone for elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson in the head on Tuesday night. Because the hearing is over the phone, it will be fewer than five games.

The incident occurred late in the third period when Marchand and Johansson collided in front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck following a shot from Marchand. Marchand's elbow clearly made contact with Johansson's head, but it's hard to say whether or not it was intentional.

The Bruins winger was not penalized while Johansson stayed down on the ice before being helped off. He did not return to action.

After the game, Marchand said he wasn't sure what happened on the play.

“What happened? I don’t know. He got hurt. I don’t know what happened…I have no idea what happened,” Marchand told Joe Haggerty of NBC Boston. “I took a shot and I tumbled down and he was hurt. So I don’t know what happened there, but hopefully he’s okay.”

The 29-year-old has been suspended four times in his career, most recently picking up a two-game suspension for spearing Jake Dotchin of the Tampa Bay Lightning last April.

Marchand is scheduled to take part in the All-Star Game this weekend and TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the NHL has no firm policy on suspended players taking part.

NHL has no firm policy regarding suspended players and the all-star game. So this will be interesting if Marchand is suspended for more than 1 game. My early guess is that the NHL will say one is unrelated to the other; that his body of work and ASG nod pre-dated the infraction — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 24, 2018

Marchand finished with a goal and an assist on the night as the Bruins edged the Devils 3-2 for their fourth straight win.