One of the best starting pitchers available this off-season is gone from the free agent board.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman is joining the Chicago Cubs, he announced Wednesday evening.

The 30-year-old from Medford, N.Y., had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, leading the league in starts (33) and pitching to an ERA of 3.02 in 179.0 innings. Despite his strong numbers, Stroman’s record for the season finished at 10-13 due to a lack of run support from a New York Mets team that largely struggled to score runs.

The veteran starter was acquired by the Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2019 season in exchange for minor league pitchers Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

He elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and became a free agent that winter, but returned to the Mets after accepting the $18.9 million qualifying offer.

Stroman spent parts of six seasons in Toronto, pitching to an ERA of 3.76 in 135 appearances during the regular season. He was named to the All-Star Team for the first and only time of his career thus far in 2019.

Stroman made his MLB debut in May of 2014 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.