1h ago
Nichols has shoulder surgery; out for season
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that quarterback Matt Nichols had shoulder surgery on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.
The Canadian Press
Nichols done for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery
WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols' season is over.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday. Nichols suffered a shoulder injury in the club's 32-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Aug. 15 and went on the six-game injured list with the hope of being able to return later this season.
"After rehabbing conservatively for a period of six weeks, it was determined by the medical team that surgery would be required and a return to the field this season would not be possible," Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said in a statement. "Nichols underwent successful surgery (Thursday) afternoon."
Chris Streveler will make his fifth straight start Friday when Winnipeg (9-4) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-3). The Bombers are 2-2 since Nichols was hurt.