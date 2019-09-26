WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols' season is over.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday. Nichols suffered a shoulder injury in the club's 32-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Aug. 15 and went on the six-game injured list with the hope of being able to return later this season.

"After rehabbing conservatively for a period of six weeks, it was determined by the medical team that surgery would be required and a return to the field this season would not be possible," Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said in a statement. "Nichols underwent successful surgery (Thursday) afternoon."

Chris Streveler will make his fifth straight start Friday when Winnipeg (9-4) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-3). The Bombers are 2-2 since Nichols was hurt.