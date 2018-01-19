Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed on Friday that goaltender Steve Mason has indeed incurred another concussion.

Paul Maurice confirms that Steve Mason has suffered another concussion. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 19, 2018

The injury occurred during the team's morning skate on January 12 prior to a game with the Chicago Blackhawks.

This is the second concussion of the season for Mason, with the 29-year-old Oakville, Ont. native also incurring one during a November 25 game with the San Jose Sharks.

Mason last appeared for the team in a 7-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on January 9.

There is no timetable set for Mason's recovery and Michael Hutchinson has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose in a corresponding move.

In 11 games with the Jets this season, Mason is 3-6-1 with a goals against average of 3.52 and an .897 save percentage.

This is Mason's 10th NHL season and the first in Winnipeg. Originally taken in the third round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, Mason split the first nine years of his career between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers. He won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2009.

The Jets are next in action on Saturday when they visit the Calgary Flames.