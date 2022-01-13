Oilers' Smith (thumb) expected out at least one week

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith will not play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators and is expected to miss a week or two with a tendon tear in his thumb.

Mikko Koskinen was the lone goaltender at the start of Oilers practice Thursday. He is likely to start Saturday against the Sens, Edmonton's only game in the next week until Thursday's matchup with the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers say they are planning for goaltender Stuart Skinner to join the team from the AHL as soon as possible pending COVID-19 testing that will allow him to cross the border.

The Bakersfield Condors had Friday's game against the Stockton Heat postponed because of COVID issues.

Smith was last in action on Jan. 5 as the Oilers fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 4-2 loss.

The 39-year-old has a goals-against average of 3.76 and a save percentage of .898 in six games for Edmonton this season.