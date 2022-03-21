Will Fleury be the answer to the Wild's goaltending woes?

The Minnesota Wild are trading goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Jacob Middleton, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Kahkonen traded to San Jose in exchange for Jacob Middleton, source say. Pick involved as well https://t.co/jkg6Ya68Mt — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Sharks also get a 5th RD pick from Minnesota in this deal https://t.co/LGFxwnkLdM — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Kahkonen, 25, has a .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average to go with a 12-8-3 record in 25 appearances this season.

He is in the second season of a two-year deal with a cap hit of $725,000.

The Wild acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury earlier on Monday from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick.

Middleton is in the second year of a two-year, $1.45 million with a cap hit of $725,000.

He has three goals and nine points in 45 games this season.

A seventh-round pick (210th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2014 NHL Draft, the Stratford, Ont. native inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks in September 2017.