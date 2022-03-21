The Minnesota Wild are trading goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Jacob Middleton, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. 

Kahkonen, 25, has a .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average to go with a 12-8-3 record in 25 appearances this season. 

He is in the second season of a two-year deal with a cap hit of $725,000. 

The Wild acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury earlier on Monday from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick. 

Middleton is in the second year of a two-year, $1.45 million with a cap hit of $725,000.

He has three goals and nine points in 45 games this season. 

A seventh-round pick (210th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2014 NHL Draft, the Stratford, Ont. native inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks in September 2017.

 