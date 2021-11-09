Habs Ice Chips: Ducharme - 'Many steps to be taken' before Price's return to action

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme laid out the steps for Carey Price to return to game action on Tuesday.

The goaltender will begin with gym work, then move training alone on-ice before starting sessions with goalie coach Eric Raymond and then eventually joining the team for full practices.

Price interacted with teammates at the Canadiens facility in Brossard Tuesday for the first time since he entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Oct. 7. He left the program after the 30-day mark on Nov. 6.

The 34-year-old Price, who is also coming off off-season knee surgery, posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.