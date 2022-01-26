Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price continues to do off-ice rehabilitation work on his knee and remains without a timetable for his return.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, goaltending coach Eric Raymond said that Price wants to play and is frustrated that his knee is taking so long to heal. Raymond added that he hasn't the chance to work much with Price, as the goaltender spends most of his time with the teams medical and training staff and has yet to progress to on-ice drills.

"Right now, he doesn't have the green light to come on the ice with me to start doing goalie drills," said Raymond. "Like everyone else, he wants to come back. He wants to play hockey, and we all hope he will."

Carey Price:



Poursuit la réhabilitation de son genou en gymnase. Il progresse, mais la date de son retour sur la patinoire n'est pas encore déterminée.



Continues to rehab his knee in the gym. He is making progress, but a date for his return to the ice has yet to be determined. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2022

Head coach Dominique Ducharme declined to speak on Price's timetable during his morning availability.

"Let's talk hockey," Ducharme said, when asked about Price's return to the ice. "And I think, if you have questions about that, I think [Vice President of Communications Chantal Machabee] is there to clarify things."

When asked about the possibility of shutting Price down for the season, Ducharme was non-committal on the organization's thought process.

"[There's] nothing right now. That's not my department. They look him every day," Ducharme said.

Price, 34, has not played this season after voluntarily entering the leagues Player Assistance Program before the start of the campaign. Prior to entering the program, the former Hart Trophy and Vezina winner underwent surgery on his knee.

The Anahim Lake, B.C. native had a 12-7-5 record last season with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

A seven-time All-Star, Price heads into his 15th NHL season, all with the Canadiens. His 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks backstop Marc-Andre Fleury's 497.