Habs cancel practice with flu bug going through their room

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

Carey Price (illness/flu) did not make the trip.

Primeau has a 12-7-2 record in 23 appearances with Laval this season, along with a .899 save percentage and 2.70 GAA.

In two games with the Habs in December, Primeau posted a .931 save percentage and 2.52 GAA and recording his first NHL win.

He was drafted in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Habs at the 2017 NHL Draft.