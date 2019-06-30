Caufield has choice looming on where he plays this fall

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Andrew Shaw and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for 2020 second and seventh-round picks and a 2021 third-round selection.

In three seasons with Montreal, Shaw recorded 41 goals and 96 points in 182 games. This past season, he posted 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 63 games.

The Habs originally acquired Shaw from the Blackhawks in a trade at the 2016 NHL Draft for two second-round picks, including one of the selection becoming sniper Alex DeBrincat.

The eight-year NHL veteran has 111 goals and 233 points in 504 career games and won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015.

He was a fifth-round pick (139th overall) of the Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft.