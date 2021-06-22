Canadian wide receiver Natey Adjei has retired from the CFL, the Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday.

Adjei, who hails from Toronto, signed with the Alouettes in February. The 31-year-old spent six seasons in the CFL after being drafted in the third round of the 2013 CFL Draft (22nd overall) by the Toronto Argonauts.

Besides Toronto and Montreal, Adjei also spent time with the-newly named Edmonton Elks. Adjei recorded 97 receptions, 925 yards and four touchdowns over his career.