Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri made his return in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night.

Kadri has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers when he sustained a thumb injury after being checked into the boards from behind by Evander Kane.

Kadri participated in the morning skate Wednesday but head coach Jared Bednar did not confirm if he would return or not, though TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported there was a high probability he would play. Bednar added that the 31-year-old was "getting better every day."

Kadri has six goals and eight assists in 13 games this postseason.

The Avalanche lead the series 2-1 following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Monday.