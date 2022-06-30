NBA free agency is mere hours away as teams around the league get set to bust out their chequebooks. Keep it right here for all the latest news and rumours as the off-season heats up. Free agency will officially open at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Thursday evening.

Pistons buy out Kemba

After being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks last week, the Detroit Pistons are buying out point guard Kemba Walker, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks dealt the four-time All-Star to the Pistons in an effort to clear out cap space, while Walker will now become an unrestricted free agent once clearing waivers.

The Knicks dealt the four-time All-Star to the Pistons in an effort to clear out cap space, while Walker will now become an unrestricted free agent once clearing waivers.

He averaged a career-low 11.6 points and 3.5 assists during 37 games in his stint with the Knicks, struggling to stay in the rotation.

Brunson to hear Mavs out?

If Jalen Brunson to the Knicks is a fait accompli like many are reporting, it at least looks like the free agent point guard will at least give his current team a shot at retaining his services.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Brunson will meet with the Dallas Mavericks in addition to the Knicks and other teams as free agency opens Thursday evening. Haynes adds that the Mavs were hoping to keep Brunson on a five-year, $106 million deal, but that offer is not expected to get it done with the Knicks expected to make an offer of four years and in the $110 million range.

Haynes also reports the Miami Heat have secured a meeting and are considered dark horses to land the Villanova product.

Brunson is coming off the best season of his career where he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists in his fourth NBA campaign.

Dort poised for new deal?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining the $1.9 million team option on Canadian Lu Dort for the 2022-23 season, reported Shams Charania of The Athletic Wednesday night.

This makes him a restricted free agent and allows the two sides to negotiate a new deal, which should see him get a hefty raise.

The Montreal native averaged a career-best 17.2 points on 40.4 per cent shooting to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Montreal native averaged a career-best 17.2 points on 40.4 per cent shooting to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.