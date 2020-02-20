Senators focused on winning games, not the trade deadline

The New Jersey Devils held goaltender Louis Domingue and Ottawa Senators defenceman Cody Goloubef were both placed on waivers Thursday.

Domingue was held out of practice Thursday for what the team called precautionary reasons before the move at Noon ET.

The 27-year-old goaltender has a 3-8-2 record this season with the Devils, posting a .882 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average. In his most recent start, he allowed three goals on 39 shots in a loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Domingue has also appeared in six games with the AHL's Binghamton Devils this season, posting a 4-1-1 record with a .930 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA.

Last season, Domingue went 21-5-0 as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, posting a .908 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Domingue carries a $1.15 million cap hit for this season. He was traded to the Devils in November for a conditional seventh-round round in 2021.

The Devils recalled goaltender Cory Schneider from the AHL earlier on Thursday to take Domingue's spot on the 23-man roster. New Jersey will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Goloubef, also a pending unrestricted free agent, carries an $800,000 cap hit for this season. He has one goal and two points in 23 games with the Senators this season.

The 30-year-old is a veteran of 157 career NHL games, posting three goals and 25 points.