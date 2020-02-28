New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot against the Philadelphia Flyers and did not return after leaving the game.

UPDATE: Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot in the first period and will not return. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 29, 2020

The incident occurred during the first period when he blocked a shot from defenceman Philippe Myers and then took one short shift in the second period. He then left the game for good. Philadelphia went on to win the game 5-2.

He will be re-evaluated by the team on Saturday.

"It's tough. I don't know how to put it into words, really," teammate Mika Zibanejad told reporters. "Obviously, a key player, and a key guy in the locker room, on the ice, and obviously for our line, for the rest of the team."

Kreider was the No. 1 target on TSN's Trade Bait board until Monday when he signed a seven-year extension with an average annual value of $6.5 million per season.

The 28-year-old has 24 goals and 21 assists in 62 games going into Friday's game.