The New York Yankees lost a legend Friday.

The team announced that Hall-of-Famer Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

Ford spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee and his resume is as impressive as anyone's. Ford was a six-time World Series champion, a 10-time All-Star and a Cy Young Award winner in 1961.

Ford pitched to a career ERA of 2.72 while winning 236 games in well over 3,000 innings for the Yankees.

A New York native, Ford made his debut in July of 1950 as a 21-year-old.