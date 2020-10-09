The New York Yankees lost a legend Friday.

The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

The team announced that Hall-of-Famer Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

Ford spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee and his resume is as impressive as anyone's. Ford was a six-time World Series champion, a 10-time All-Star and a Cy Young Award winner in 1961.

Ford pitched to a career ERA of 2.72 while winning 236 games in well over 3,000 innings for the Yankees.

A New York native, Ford made his debut in July of 1950 as a 21-year-old.