The New York Yankees announced on Wednesday that manager Aaron Boone will be stepping away from the club to undergo pacemaker surgery.

The surgery is set to be performed in Tampa later on Wednesday.

There is no timetable for Boone's leave of absence.

Boone, 47, is heading into his fourth season as Yankees skipper. The club has made the playoffs in all three of Boone's seasons in charge.

A native of La Mesa, CA, Boone was a third-generation big leaguer as the son of Bob Boone and grandson of Ray Boone.

An All-Star in 2003, Boone appeared in 1,152 career games over 12 seasons from 1997 to 2009 with the Cincinnati Reds, Yankees, Cleveland, Florida Marlins, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.