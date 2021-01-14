52m ago
NHL COVID Protocol list - Jan. 14
The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Jan. 14, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
COVID Protocol Related Absences – Jan. 14, 2021:
Anaheim – Ben Hutton
Arizona – none
Boston – Karson Kuhlman
Buffalo – none
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – none
Colorado – Erik Johnson
Columbus – Mikko Koivu
Dallas – will be released prior to its first game
Detroit – Christian Djoos; Darren Helm
Edmonton – Gaetan Haas; James Neal
Florida – none
Los Angeles – Kurtis MacDermid; Cal Petersen; Sean Walker
Minnesota – Alex Stalock
Montreal – none
Nashville – Mikael Granlund; Luca Sbisa
New Jersey – none
NY Islanders – none
NY Rangers – Justin Richards
Ottawa – none
Philadelphia – Shayne Gostisbehere
Pittsburgh – Kasperi Kapanen
San Jose – Max Letunov
St. Louis – none
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – none
Vancouver – Jordie Benn; J.T. Miller
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – none