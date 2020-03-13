The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Friday they are suspending New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux for his hit on Joonas Donskoi Wednesday night.

Following a hearing today, the DOPS has determined that Brendan Lemieux will be suspended for his hit on Joonas Donskoi Wednesday night. The precise parameters of the suspension will be determined and announced once resumption of play guidelines have been established. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 13, 2020

However, with the league pausing the season on Thursday, his exact penalty has not yet been determined.

"The precise parameters of the suspension will be determined and announced once resumption of play guidelines have been established," read a tweet from NHL Player Safety Friday afternoon.

The league announced Lemieux had a hearing earlier in the day.

The incident occurred when Lemieux caught Donskoi up high with his shoulder, causing him to leave the game. He did not return.

Lemieux has six goals and 12 assists in for a total of 18 points, while Donskoi has 16 goals and 17 assists in his first season with the Colorado Avalanche. Prior to that, he spent four seasons in San Jose with the Sharks.