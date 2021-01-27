18m ago
Nurse: Siakam, Anunoby GTDs vs. Bucks
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will each be game-time decisions for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
TSN.ca Staff
Shelburne shares her read on where the Raptors are at
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will each be game-time decisions for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Siakam and Anunoby will both be game-time decisions, per Nick Nurse.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 27, 2021
Siakam is dealing with a swollen left knee and Anunoby is battling a calf strain.
Siakam did not play in the Raptors' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Anunoby did, scoring 10 points in 27:40 of floor time.
Following their matchup with the Bucks, Toronto will host the Sacramento Kings in Tampa Friday night.