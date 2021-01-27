Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will each be game-time decisions for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Siakam is dealing with a swollen left knee and Anunoby is battling a calf strain. 

Siakam did not play in the Raptors' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Anunoby did, scoring 10 points in 27:40 of floor time.

Following their matchup with the Bucks, Toronto will host the Sacramento Kings in Tampa Friday night.