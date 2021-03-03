Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been fined $5,000 for goalie interference on Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, NHL Player Safety announced Wednesday morning.

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Goalie Interference on Nashville’s Juuse Saros. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 3, 2021

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the first period of Tuesday night's game when Saros went to play the puck from behind the Nashville net. Niederreiter skated in and appeared to make contact with Saros' head with his left shoulder on the way by, causing the Preds' netminder to leave the game. Pekka Rinne finished the rest of the night between the pipes as the Hurricanes went on to win 4-2.

The Predators say more on Saros' status going forward is expected on Wednesday.