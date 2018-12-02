Fresh off signing a six-year, $41.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, fourth-year forward William Nylander will speak to the media on Monday afternoon, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Nylander will not practice with the team as he will be busy doing medicals, notes Masters.

Nylander won't be at Leafs practice tomorrow as he's doing his medicals ... but William will meet with the Toronto media in the late afternoon — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 3, 2018

Nylander has not played this season as he was in a contract dispute with Toronto for the first two months of the season. He inked his deal just minutes before Saturday's deadline. If a deal wasn't completed, Nylander would have been forced to sit out the entire NHL season.

The 22-year-old native of Sweden scored 20 goals and added 41 assists over 82 games with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18. Nylander has 48 goals and 87 assists over 185 career games in Toronto.