OTTAWA — The slumping Ottawa Redblacks will give quarterback Will Arndt his first CFL start on Friday in Toronto against the Argonauts.

Arndt will be the third quarterback to start a game for Ottawa this year, following Dominique Davis and Jonathon Jennings.

Davis was hurt in the Redblacks' last game on Sept. 28.

Davis and Jennings have combined to throw for eight touchdowns and 21 interceptions this season.

The 26-year-old Arndt, who signed with the team last year, has seen limited action in four games this season. The Western Connecticut State University product has completed 20-of-36 passes for 185 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Redblacks (3-11) have lost seven in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.