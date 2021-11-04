OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward to a contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season.

"Lewis Ward exemplifies what it means to be a Redblack," interim GM Jeremy Snyder said in a statement. "He works tirelessly at his craft and performs when called upon.

"We are excited to have Lewis in the fold for the 2022 season."

The five-foot-seven, 176-pound native of Kingston, Ont., has made 27-of-30 field goal attempts this season (90 per cent) and all 12 converts he's tried.

In 48 career regular-season games, Ward has made 121-of-132 field goals (91.7 per cent) and 37-of-42 converts (88.1 per cent).

Ward began his CFL career in 2018 by hitting his first 69 field-goal attempts, a pro foot all record. Later that year, he was named the CFL's top rookie and outstanding special-teams player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.