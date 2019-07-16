The Ottawa Redblacks are turning to Jonathon Jennings for Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Head coach Rick Campbell confirmed the decision after Jennings took first-team reps for the Redblacks at practice on Tuesday.

The change comes one day after Campbell said Dominique Davis would make his fifth start of the season, though TSN 1200 Ottawa's AJ Jakubec reports Davis appeared to be less than 100 per cent healthy at practice.

Davis, who did not throw a touchdown pass in the team's back-to-back losses this month, was 23-of-37 passing for 268 yards with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in Saturday's loss to the Alouettes.

Campbell told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Monday that he was reluctant to put Jennings into a game, even for a series, to not make "change for the sake of change." Jennings, who appeared in 51 games with the B.C. Lions over the past four seasons, has yet to play a snap with the Redblacks. He threw for 1,628 yards with eight touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games last season.

On the season, Davis has completed 103 of 156 attempts for 1,132 years with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"There's a lot to be hopeful for with Dom. He's got all the physical tools," Campbell said Monday morning. "When we've had a couple of tough games he's proving to me that he's got the right mindset, he's tough, he's competitive. The guy has started four games in his career, I just think there's so much upside and we're excited to see where it goes with him."