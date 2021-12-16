Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev left Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury and won't return to action.

Injury update: After sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period of tonight's game at Tampa Bay, #Sens defenceman Nikita Zaitsev will not return. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 17, 2021

The 30-year-old suffered the injury after twisting his right foot/ankle while getting checked into the boards. Zaitsev needed help to get off the ice.

Zaitsev has one goal and one assist over 21 games this season, his third in the nation's capital.