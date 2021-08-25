The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

Brassard posted eight goals and 20 points in 53 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

OFFICIAL: We've signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year deal! 📃✍️ https://t.co/Qd1YwAFjqA — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 25, 2021

The 33-year-old is a veteran of 14 NHL season, and has posted 194 goals and 503 points in career 905 games.

The Flyers will be the seventh team Brassard has played for, joining the Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders and Coyotes.