The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the Philadelphia Flyers' game against the New York Rangers on Feb. 14 has been postponed. The Flyers currently have three players - Justin Braun, Claude Giroux, and Travis Sanheim - on the NHL's COVID Protocol list.

The Flyers' game against the Rangers will be the fourth game in a row postponed for the team. Their game Tuesday against the Washington Capitals was the first postponed with games Thursday and Saturday against the New Jersey Devils also postponed.

The league also announced it is expected the Flyers will be able to re-open their practice facilities on Feb. 15.

After the Feb. 14 game against the Rangers, the Flyers don't play again until Feb. 18, also against the Rangers.