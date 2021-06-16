Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 protocols and will be sidelined an indefinite period of time, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania added Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference finals is not yet known. Paul and the Suns are waiting for the winner of the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series.

Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

