1h ago
Report: Suns G Paul enters COVID-19 protocols
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 protocols and will be sidelined an indefinite period of time, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Suns 125, Nuggets 118
Charania added Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference finals is not yet known. Paul and the Suns are waiting for the winner of the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series.
More details to come.