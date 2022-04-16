Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says that goaltender Tristan Jarry is currently week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Coach Sullivan on Jarry: "The only information that I have right now is that he is out with a lower-body injury and his status is week-to-week." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2022

The 26-year-old played all 60 minutes on Thursday in a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Goaltender Louis Domingue was recalled from the AHL's Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis Friday.

Jarry has a 34-18-6 record in 58 appearances this season with a .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average. He was named to his second career NHL All-Star game this season.