Power Rankings revive memories of 1990 Stanley Cup Final A rematch of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final? Our Power Rankings see that as a potential outcome with the Boston Bruins in top spot and the surging Edmonton Oilers ranked second.

by SportLogiq

All three Oilers games last week were decided in overtime, with Edmonton winning twice. The Oilers are the highest-scoring team in the NHL, have the best power play and own the best expected goal differential.

Goaltending will be the X-factor for the Oilers come playoff time. Edmonton ranks 23rd in goals-against average since the trade deadline, 16th in expected goals against and 23rd in goals saved above average. The Oilers are an elite offensive team and an okay defensive team. They will need its goaltending to be average at the very least in order to go on a long playoff run.

A 2-2-0 week sees the Toronto Maple Leafs drop from fourth to sixth on our list. The Leafs are still evaluating which players will work best together after turning over nearly a third of their roster at the trade deadline. Toronto has used nine different defence pairs with at least 20 minutes played together since the deadline. Finding the right chemistry will be key in the last couple of weeks of the regular season.

Auston Matthews is heating up ahead of the postseason, which is a great sign for the Leafs. Matthews has eight goals in his past 10 games and put up a career-high 15 shots against the stingy Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Nine of those shots came from the slot, which is the second most quality shots a player has put on net in a game all season. Matthew Tkachuk set the bar with 10 against the Sharks on Nov. 3.

Also finishing last week at 2-2-0 were the Calgary Flames. The Flames are four points back of a playoff spot with eight games remaining. However, their odds of making the playoffs are slim at 12 per cent. Even assuming that the team they are chasing, the Winnipeg Jets, play .500 hockey the rest of the way, which would be below their current points percentage pace, the Flames would need to collect 13 of a possible 16 points remaining. Given the inconsistency shown by Calgary all season, that would be an unexpected result.

And yet, we have the Flames ranked higher than the Jets in our rankings, with Calgary sitting 13th and Winnipeg 17th. How can that be? Well, the Flames have a better record over the past couple of weeks and have a better expected goal differential this season. Winnipeg has had a major edge all season in the most critical area of the game – goaltending. The Jets rank fifth in goals saved above expected thanks to another terrific season from Connor Hellebuyck, while the Flames sit 27th. That said, while the Jets have an 82 per cent chance of making the playoffs, they do not appear to be a major upset threat given their poor play of late.

The Vancouver Canucks hold tight at 19th on our list despite a 3-1-0 week. Results have been solid lately, which likely has Canucks fans wondering what could have been had the turnaround happened earlier.

Since the trade deadline, Vancouver is 10-2-0, tied with Vegas for the second-best points percentage in the league. The Canucks have been far better defensively, thanks in large part to the return of Thatcher Demko, posting the best goals-against average of any team since the deadline at 2.08.

The Ottawa Senators jump three spots on our list to 21st. The Sens went 2-2-0 last week, losing a pair of close games to the Bruins and Devils. The offence has dried up a bit for the Sens since the trade deadline, ranking 21st overall. That said, Tim Stützle continues to roll with 17 points in his past 12 games, good for ninth in the league since the deadline.

Ottawa has a bright future ahead of it but will likely finish on the outside looking in this season as their playoff odds currently sit at three per cent.

The Montreal Canadiens move up three spots from 31st to 28th after a 2-1-0 week. The Bell Centre was rocking Saturday night as rookie Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored a hat trick in the second period. RHP has been a bright spot for the Habs this season, scoring 12 goals in 29 games. Not bad for a seventh-round pick (201st overall) in 2019.