The New York Rangers have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, $650,000 deal.

Tokarski, 28, spent the 2017-2018 hockey season with the Philidelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He played 39 regular season games with a .914 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. Tokarski also made three playoff appearances where he averaged 4.17 GAA.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with free agent goaltender Dustin Tokarski on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/fbzOb5AZQz — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 20, 2018

The Canadian goaltender was drafted by Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. During his time with Tampa, Tokarski was sent down to their AHL club, the Norfolk Admirals, where he won the Calder Cup in 2012.

In February 2013, the Lightning traded Tokarski to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Cédrick Desjardins. Tokarski would spend three seasons with Montreal, but is best-known for his goaltending stint during the 2014 Eastern Conference Final after Carey Price was injured. He played five playoffs games, posting a 2-3 with 2.60 GAA and a .916 save percentage as the Canadiens were defeated in six games by the Rangers.

Tokarski has played 34 career games split between the Lightning, Canadiens, and the Anaheim Ducks. He holds a career record of 10-12, 2.44 GAA and .904 save percentage.