The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly loaned defenceman Travis Dermott to the AHL's Toronto Marlies temporarily to make room for William Nylander's return.

Travis Dermott is the only player absent from #Leafs practice (other than William Nylander, of course). Nothing on the AHL Transaction Wire pertaining to Dermott's status, but would make sense if he was loaned back to the Marlies temporarily to make room for Nylander. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 3, 2018

The Leafs are currently one player over the 23-man NHL roster limit and will need to place a player on waivers today or make a trade to make space for Dermott to come back and play Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. Dermott was chosen to be sent down as he doesn't need waivers to go to the AHL.

Nylander re-signed with the Leafs on Saturday before the 5 PM ET deadline. He arrived in Toronto from Sweden on Sunday but it is currently unknown as to when he will get back in the lineup.

Dermott, 21, has played in 21 games this season, averaging 17:15 minutes of ice time and has six points.