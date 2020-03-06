Joakim Noah is headed to Los Angeles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Clippers have agreed to a deal with the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020

Now 35, Noah spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in 42 games. The New York City native averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over 16.5 minutes a night.

The ninth overall pick out of Florida in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, Noah heads into his 13th NBA season.

Noah was an All-Star in both 2013 and 2014.