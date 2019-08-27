Unsigned Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is of great interest to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports, but the 2014 first overall pick might need some convincing before a trade can be consummated.

#Texans franchised pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has met in person with #Dolphins coach Brian Flores and other members of the organization’s brass, sources say. There has been speculation that Miami is a possible landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the 26-year-old South Carolina product has met with new Dolphins coach Brian Flores, as well as other members of the team's management, but the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports that the player might be reticent to take his talents to South Beach.

Dolphins are very interested in trading for Jadeveon Clowney, according to league sources, but have to get him interested in going there. Prefers Seahawks, Eagles as potential destinations. Fluid situation because he has leverage as unsigned franchise player — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 27, 2019

Wilson notes that Clowney would prefer the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles as potential landing spots.

Because Clowney has not signed his franchise tender, he has some added leverage in any trade scenario as refusing to sign and continuing to sit out would act effectively as a veto.

Clowney is navigating this off-season on his own right now. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report that Clowney fired his longtime agent, Bus Cook, last week with Clowney unhappy with where talks surrounding his future were at.

A native of Rock Hill, SC, Clowney is headed into his sixth NFL season.

The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in 14 games a season ago, recording 47 tackles, 9.0 sacks and returning a fumble for a touchdown.