The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Oct. 15 while the NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Aug. 25, the league announced Thursday.

The draft was originally scheduled to take place on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but has been pushed back after the season was brought to a halt on March 11 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The league's Board of Governors officially approved a plan for the resumption of the 2019-20 season on a Thursday conference call with the rest of the regular season and playoffs to be played at Walt Disney World in Orlando, the league announced.