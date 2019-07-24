According to Sopan Deb of The New York Times, the NBA has opened an investigation into whether any teams offered extra incentives to free agents this summer to circumvent the salary cap.

Deb reports that the issue was raised by multiple owners at the league’s board of governors meeting earlier this month and notes the majority of speculation around such activity has swirled around Kawhi Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson.

TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg wrote earlier this month that "according to sources, Leonard and his camp – namely Uncle Dennis – asked for a lot from the Raptors in that meeting, things players don’t generally ask for in standard contract negotiations."

ESPN reports that NBA general counsel Rick Buchanan said at the board of governors meeting that any team caught attempting to circumvent the salary cap with extra benefits would be punished by the league. The report adds, however, that Buchanan said this despite there being no credible allegations of circumvention at this time.

The league is also reportedly investigating whether any tampering rules were violated this summer after a flurry of deals were agreed to shortly after the negotiation window opened at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. In total, more than a billion dollars in contracts were agreed to within 24 hours of the negotiation window opening.

According to Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the investigation may not lead to punishments, but could lead the NBA to change free agency rules moving forward.