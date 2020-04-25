Report: NBA to allow teams to open practice facilities on May 1

NBA players might be getting back in the gym sooner rather than later.

Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

Group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.

One team that will not be opening up their practice facilities on May 1 is the Toronto Raptors, according to TSN's Rick Westhead.

Westhead says that the Ontario ban of all gatherings more than five people is through May 6, with no exceptions for sports.

He adds, individual player workouts at MLSE facilities are banned, since all Ontario facilities providing indoor recreation programs ordered closed as per March 17 "Closure of Establishments" emergency order.

Even individual player workouts at MLSE facilities are banned, spokeswoman tells me, since all Ontario facilities providing indoor recreation programs ordered closed as per Mar 17 "Closure of Establishments" emergency order. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) April 25, 2020

The NBA’s move is not a sign that a return to play is imminent. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime in May — at the earliest — if a resumption of the season is possible.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11. It ordered teams to shutter their practice facilities on March 19, saying at the time it was doing so “in light of the rapidly-developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus.”

But as certain states and municipalities began loosening restrictions on personal movement — Georgia and Oklahoma have allowed certain businesses to re-open, and some cities in Florida are likely to follow suit soon — the NBA decided it was time to let players return to their practice courts, if only on a limited basis.

For those teams in cities where stay-at-home orders still make such a return impossible, the NBA said it would work to find “alternative arrangements,” the person with knowledge of the matter said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports