Controversial Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand could be in trouble once again with the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

According to NBC Sports' Joe Haggerty, the NHL is reviewing Marchand's elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson Tuesday night.

NHL Player Safety is reviewing the Brad Marchand unpenalized elbow to the head of Marcus Johansson in the third period of tonight's B's win, per a source. Given his frequent customer status, BM63 may not get out of this unscathed. — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 24, 2018

The incident occurred late in the third period when Marchand and Johansson collided in front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck following a shot from Marchand. Marchand's elbow clearly made contact with Johansson's head, but it's hard to say whether or not it was intentional.

The B's winger was not penalized while Johansson stayed down on the ice before being helped off. He did not return to action.

After the game, Marchand said he wasn't sure what happened on the play.

“What happened? I don’t know. He got hurt. I don’t know what happened…I have no idea what happened,” Marchand told Haggerty. “I took a shot and I tumbled down and he was hurt. So I don’t know what happened there, but hopefully he’s okay.”

The 29-year-old has been fined or suspended seven times in his career.

Marchand finished with a goal and an assist on the night as the Bruins edged the Devils 3-2 for their fourth straight win.