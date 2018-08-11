Sens or school? Tkachuk facing 'one of the biggest decisions of my life'

Fourth overall draft pick Brady Tkachuk is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators, according to a report from John Buccigross.

Brady Tkachuk, son of Keith, has informed Boston University Head Coach Albie O'Connell of his intentions to sign a pro contract. pic.twitter.com/3VziMjCin8 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 11, 2018

Tkachuk had been deciding between signing his entry level contract with the Sens or return to Boston University for his sophomore season. The 18-year-old eight goals and 23 assists in 40 games for Boston University as a freshman last year.