Injured Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will be re-evaluated by his surgeon next week, according to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

Tulowitzki has not played this season because of bone spurs in both of his heels, which he had surgery on last month. In 66 games last season, the 33-year-old had seven home runs and 26 RBI.

Meanwhile, injured starter Marcus Stroman (shoulder) will report to Dunedin Thursday. He has struggled so far this season over seven starts, posting a record of 0-5 and an earned-run-average of 7.71. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the club last week.

Randal Grichuk (knee) is expected to be re-assessed at the end of the week to determine a possible rehab assignment, while Steve Pearce (oblique) has yet to resume baseball activities.

The Jays currently sit at 21-20, good for third place in the American League East.