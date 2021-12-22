REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed two Canadians, long snapper Jorgen Hus and running back Kienan LaFrance, to two-year contract extensions.

The six-foot-one, 230-pound Hus has played in 95 regular season games for Saskatchewan, including all 14 games in 2021. The Saskatoon native has made 17 special-teams tackles over his career.

LaFrance , five foot 10 and 214 pounds, appeared in all of the Roughriders' 14 regular-season games and two playoff games in 2021. He rushed for 43 yards and made eight receptions for 69 yards.

On special teams, he returned two kickoffs for 31 yards and made four tackles.

The 30-year-old Winnipeg native is entering his seventh CFL season after being selected in the sixth round (45th overall) of the 2015 CFL draft by the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Redblacks also added American offensive lineman Tommy Champion, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the season on the practice roster.