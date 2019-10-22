TORONTO, October 22, 2019 – Today, Kraft Heinz, TSN, and RDS announced Saugeen Shores, ON as the Grand Prize winner of Kraft Heinz Project Play 2019. After nearly 2 million votes were cast over a 48-hour voting period, Canadians selected Saugeen Shores’ Lamont Sports Park to receive the quarter of a million dollar prize.

Kraft Heinz Project Play provides Canadian communities with the opportunity to repair local sports facilities and build better places to play. With a growing waitlist to play baseball, fastball and softball at Lamont Sports Park, building additional fields will create more opportunities for the Saugeen Shores community to play. The Grand Prize will go towards the construction of new ball diamonds to help get more community members involved.

The three finalists for 2019, Twin Elm Rugby Park (Nepean, ON), Lanigan Swimming Pool (Lanigan, SK), and The Larch Hills Nordic Society Trail Lighting Project (Salmon Arm, BC), will each receive $25,000 to upgrade their respective facilities.

“Play brings people together, and this project has brought out the best in the top four finalist communities who rallied behind the shared goal of building a sustainable play space for future generations,” said Matt Bruce, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada. “We are excited to help make that goal a reality for the residents of Saugeen Shores.”

The winning community was announced on last night’s 6 p.m. ET edition of TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE and in RDS’s weekday sports news show LE 5 À 7.

“Congratulations to Saugeen Shores on winning this $250,000 Grand Prize, which will help build Lamont Sports Park into a prime destination for baseball, fastball and softball lovers across the region,” said James Duthie, TSN Host and Kraft Heinz Project Play Ambassador. “Our most sincere thanks goes out to everyone who took the time to send in a nomination for the 2019 Kraft Heinz Project Play. You’ve inspired us with your passion for sport and your dedication to your community.”

Now in its eleventh year, Kraft Heinz Project Play has awarded over $3 million to 81 communities. In total, Kraft Heinz has supported 187 communities, contributing over $7.7 million to play-based infrastructure projects across Canada.

To learn more, visit kraftheinzprojectplay.com and show your support to the winner and runner-up community projects on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #ProjectPlay.