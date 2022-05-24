St. Louis Blues forward David Perron has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche during Game 4.

At 5:30 of the second period, Perron cross-checked Kadri and was given a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking. Kadri scored a hat trick with an assist in the 6-3 victory for Colorado while Perron had two goals in the loss.

The Avalanche have a 3-1 series lead over the Blues in their Western Conference semifinals matchup with Game 6 scheduled for Wednesday, May 25.