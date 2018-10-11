The Calgary Stampeders are already without wide receivers Kamar Jorden, DaVaris Daniels, and Reggie Begelton, and could be without two more Saturday when they take on the BC Lions.

Marken Michel is battling a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt while Eric Rogers is in California where he is expecting the birth of his child, and head coach Dave Dickenson said he is not sure if Rogers will return in time for the game.

In 11 games for the Stamps this season, Michel has 31 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns while Rogers has 27 receptions for 367 yards and five touchdowns in six games.

In other injury news, defensive backs Ciante Evans, Brandon Smith, Emmanuel Davis, and Troy Roberson are all dealing with injuries. Dickenson said he hopes all four can play on Saturday.