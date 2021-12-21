Stamkos: Olympics 'probably something I won't have a chance to do now'

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has come to the realization that playing in the Olympics is something that is unlikely to ever be in the cards for him.

The 31-year-old forward admitted as much on Tuesday with the announcement that the NHL won't be participating in February's Beijing Olympics expected imminently.

"You grow up dreaming of winning a Stanley Cup and I've been able to accomplish that," Stamkos said. "You grow up wanting to represent your country [at the Olympics] and win a gold medal. That's something I probably won't have a chance to do now."

A native of Markham, Ont., Stamkos had been named to Canada's 2014 Olympics roster, but didn't play in the tournament in Sochi after incurring a broken tibia in the fall of 2013 that saw him miss 45 games. Bolts teammate Martin St. Louis was named to the roster in his place as Canada went on to claim gold.

With NHL players not participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Sochi stands as the last Olympics with NHL participation.

Now in his 14th NHL season, Stamkos has 13 goals and 21 assists through 28 games.