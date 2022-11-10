TORONTO (November 10, 2022) – Four teams are one win away from the 109th GREY CUP as CFL ON TSN continues its comprehensive coverage of the CFL PLAYOFFS with the Eastern and Western Finals, this Sunday, Nov. 13. Available on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, the doubleheader begins at BMO Field in Toronto with the Eastern Final: Montreal Alouettes @ Toronto Argonauts at 12 p.m. ET, then heads to IG Field in Winnipeg for the Western Final: BC Lions @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 4 p.m. ET. The winning teams will book their ticket to the 109th GREY CUP on Sunday, Nov. 20. TSN’s complete CFL PLAYOFFS broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

The CFL ON TSN panel kicks off the Division Finals with a 60-minute pre-game show on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Featuring host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez, and former Ottawa Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice in the CFL ON TSN studio, the panel breaks down what’s to come in these must-win games. In addition, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor also joins the panel in studio.

